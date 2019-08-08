PHC orders Pemra to stop drama serial airing

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Thursday directed Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) to stop the private channel from the further airing of drama serial, which bears the title drawn from the sacred words.

A division bench comprising Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan and Justice Lal Jan Khattak issued the notice to the Pemra, the federal government, writer and a private channel for airing a drama, which bears the title drawn from the sacred words to submit replies before next hearing.

The petition was filed by a team of lawyers including Sara Ali, Ibrar Hussain and Nazish, seeking an order from the court to stop the drama from being aired. The lawyers argued that “Kun Fayakun” are Quranic words and the use of Quranic words with a title song for a drama was not a correct practice. They prayed before the court to either order to stop the airing of the play or a change of its name. During arguments, Justice Qaiser Rashid observed that what Pemra is doing and why it has become a silent spectator over this act, which had been hurting the sentiments of Muslims in Pakistan and across the World.

They said using the sacred words with a title song was hurting their religious feelings and be immediately stopped.

The petitioners prayed before the court to stop the further airing of the drama till a final decision in the petition.

The court stayed the drama till a decision in the case and fixed September 12 for the next hearing.