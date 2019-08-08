Court directs two-way traffic inside Lowari Tunnel

CHITRAL: District and Sessions judge/judge consumer court Hidayatullah Khan has directed the National Highway Authority (NHA) to allow two-way traffic inside Lowari Tunnel to ensure hassle-free travel.

The court also directed security personnel deployed at the tunnel to perform their duty of maintaining security only.The court issued the directions on an application filed by an assistant director of the Consumer Protection Council of Chitral.

The complainant informed the court that the tunnel was a two-way carriageway but the security officials stopped passengers on one side of the tunnel to allow traffic from the other side and vice versa only.

The Lowari Tunnel is the sole communication facility for the people of Chitral and closing of one of the lanes inside it is causing hardship for the travellers.

The court directed the NHA to allow two-way traffic inside the tunnel so that the passengers are not forced to wait on either side.

Rallies staged in support of Kashmiris

By Our correspondents

TIMERGARA: Protest rallies continued in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa against Indian act of changing the special status of occupied Kashmir on Thursday.

Hundreds of school students, traders and civil society members staged protest rallies in Timergara and Lal Qilla Maidan in Lower Dir to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir and to condemn Indian atrocities against innocent Kashmiris.

The protesters were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans against India and in favour of Kashmiris.

The speakers condemned India for the recent illegal amendments to its constitution revoking the special status of held Kashmir. They expressed full support for the armed forces.

ABBOTTABAD: The students and faculty members of COMSATS University Abbottabad campus staged a protest rally in the campus to show complete solidarity with the people of Kashmir and against the aggression of Indian government.

Protesters were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans against India.

Dr Arshad Pervez and others addressed the rally. They expressed full support to the armed forces and government of Pakistan. Similarly, members of District Council Abbottabad adopted two resolutions to express complete support to Kashmiri people.