Basharat to head Punjab Benami body

LAHORE : Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has nominated Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat as head of Punjab Benami Committee.

According to a notification, Punjab finance minister will be the deputy head of the committee while the chief secretary, ACS, senior member Board of Revenue, secretary finance and secretary law had been nominated as members. The competent authority can also nominate more members for its assistance.

The revenue department will provide financial and technical assistance to this committee.

The Punjab government has constituted the committee for an effective implementation of Benami Transaction Act, 2017. In a statement issued here on Thursday, Law Minister Raja Basharat said the committee was going to start action against the Benami properties across the province.

He said that the committee would devise an effective policy for the implementation of the law and scrutiny of Benami properties.

An effective coordination with federal agencies and line departments would be ensured for the implementation of the law, he added.