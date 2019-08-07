115 new land centres to be opened in Punjab

LAHORE: The Punjab government will open 115 new Land Registration Centres across the province, besides launching 20 mobile vans for the areas where permanent centres are not established to extend the land record facilities to the public.

These new land registration centres will create 1,135 new job opportunities. Further, automation of the Punjab land record system along with case management system reforms to address the complaints quickly. Revamping of the field staff and amendments to laws will be made to improve the performance of the Board of Revenue.

These views were expressed by Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht chairing the quarterly review meeting of special monitoring unit of the BOR. He observed the allotment of the barren land was required for the development so the Punjab government was reviewing the land ownership laws. The meeting was attended by the Minister for BOR Malik Muhammad Anwar, Adviser to Chief Minister for Finance Dr Salman Shah, Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Shoukat Ali, and representatives of department concerned.

The SMBR briefed the performance of the department during the 2018-19 as revenue collection was increased after induction of E-Stamping and BOR collected 104 percent against its target fixed in the budget. The government has vacated 78,903 acre from grabbers, besides introducing Punjab Land Revenue Act and E-stamp reforms.

The department has been working to establish system to address the complaints against the Punjab Land revenue Authority, he added. The BOR is also monitoring the wrong doing and active the legal actions against the corruption complaints.