Soon Valley to be made tourist site

LAHORE: The Punjab government has prepared a master plan to develop Soon Valley as a tourist site and Rs 200 million have been earmarked for the first phase of development. This was stated during a meeting presided over by Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar at the office of Urban Unit here on Wednesday.

The chief secretary said that uplift of social and industrial sectors and promotion of tourism were among the priorities of the government. He directed the officers concerned to do planning to decrease pressure on big cities. He added that capacity building of human resource and use of IT could improve performance of departments. He also ordered the Urban Unit to prepare a feasibility report for developing Kotli Satian as a tourist spot in consultation with Tourism Department.

Theatre: Deputy Commissioner Ms. Saleha Saeed has said the Lahore district administration would not allow the theatre industry to spread vulgarity and vulgar dances and dialogues in stage dramas and it would strive to eliminate these practices.

The DC said the administration would take all measures to provide healthy entertainment to the audience through theatre industry. On receiving complaints, DC Ms Saleha Saeed directed Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Khawar Bashir who called a meeting of theatre owners and managers and asked them to follow all rules and regulations.