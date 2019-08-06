BCCI on course to hold elections

NEW DELHI: The Indian cricket board (BCCI) may finally be heading towards getting a stable set of officials. In all 26 state associations out of the 37 units have complied fully with the Supreme Court-approved new BCCI constitution and are ready to hold their elections.

Chairman of SC-appointed committee of administrators (CoA), Vinod Rai, said on Monday (August 5) that four more associations are in the process of setting up their elections. The CoA has set October 22 as the date to hold the BCCI elections to appoint the general body that has not been in place for more than two years now, which led to administrative confusion and disharmony in the functioning of the board. A few associations are still contesting some the reforms (like the cooling off period) in the constitution.