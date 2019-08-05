Cricketers who have batted on all 5 days of a Test

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BIRMINGHAM: England’s Rory Burns became just the 10th player to bat on all five days of a Test match during the Ashes opener at Edgbaston on Monday. The complete list is as follows (player, innings, team, opponents, venue, year):
ML Jaisimha 20* 74 India v Australia Kolkata 1960
Geoff Boycott 107 80* England v Australia Nottingham 1977
Kim Hughes 117 84 Australia v England Lord’s 1980
Allan Lamb 23 110 England v West Indies Lord’s 1984
Ravi Shastri 111 7* India v England Kolkata 1984
Adrian Griffith 114 18 West Indies v New Zealand Hamilton 1999
Andrew Flintoff 70 51 England v India Mohali 2006
Alviro Petersen 156 39 South Africa v New Zealand Wellington 2012
Cheteshwar Pujara 52 22 India v Sri Lanka Kolkata 2017
Rory Burns 133 11 England v Australia Birmingham 2019.
BIRMINGHAM: England’s Rory Burns became just the 10th player to bat on all five days of a Test match during the Ashes opener at Edgbaston on Monday. The complete list is as follows (player, innings, team, opponents, venue, year):
ML Jaisimha 20* 74 India v Australia Kolkata 1960
Geoff Boycott 107 80* England v Australia Nottingham 1977
Kim Hughes 117 84 Australia v England Lord’s 1980
Allan Lamb 23 110 England v West Indies Lord’s 1984
Ravi Shastri 111 7* India v England Kolkata 1984
Adrian Griffith 114 18 West Indies v New Zealand Hamilton 1999
Andrew Flintoff 70 51 England v India Mohali 2006
Alviro Petersen 156 39 South Africa v New Zealand Wellington 2012
Cheteshwar Pujara 52 22 India v Sri Lanka Kolkata 2017
Rory Burns 133 11 England v Australia Birmingham 2019.