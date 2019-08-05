Cricketers who have batted on all 5 days of a Test

BIRMINGHAM: England’s Rory Burns became just the 10th player to bat on all five days of a Test match during the Ashes opener at Edgbaston on Monday. The complete list is as follows (player, innings, team, opponents, venue, year):

ML Jaisimha 20* 74 India v Australia Kolkata 1960

Geoff Boycott 107 80* England v Australia Nottingham 1977

Kim Hughes 117 84 Australia v England Lord’s 1980

Allan Lamb 23 110 England v West Indies Lord’s 1984

Ravi Shastri 111 7* India v England Kolkata 1984

Adrian Griffith 114 18 West Indies v New Zealand Hamilton 1999

Andrew Flintoff 70 51 England v India Mohali 2006

Alviro Petersen 156 39 South Africa v New Zealand Wellington 2012

Cheteshwar Pujara 52 22 India v Sri Lanka Kolkata 2017

Rory Burns 133 11 England v Australia Birmingham 2019.