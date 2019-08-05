close
Tue Aug 06, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
August 6, 2019

Uplift scheme approved

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
August 6, 2019

LAHORE: The Punjab government Monday approved a development scheme of irrigation sector at an estimated cost of Rs177.508 million.

The scheme was approved in the 7th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2019-20 presided over by Planning and Development Chairman Habib-ur-Rehman Gilani.

All members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries of the departments concerned and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments attended the meeting. The approved development scheme was feasibility study for construction of small dams on Lenri, Soura of Sanghar Hill Torrent and Zinda Pir on Sori Lund Hill Torrent) (Tribal Area Taunsa / DG Khan) (PC-II) at the cost of Rs177.508 million.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore