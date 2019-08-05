Uplift scheme approved

LAHORE: The Punjab government Monday approved a development scheme of irrigation sector at an estimated cost of Rs177.508 million.

The scheme was approved in the 7th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2019-20 presided over by Planning and Development Chairman Habib-ur-Rehman Gilani.

All members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries of the departments concerned and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments attended the meeting. The approved development scheme was feasibility study for construction of small dams on Lenri, Soura of Sanghar Hill Torrent and Zinda Pir on Sori Lund Hill Torrent) (Tribal Area Taunsa / DG Khan) (PC-II) at the cost of Rs177.508 million.