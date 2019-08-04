JI to hold rally in Peshawar on August 25

PESHAWAR: The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Sunday announced to hold a public rally in the provincial capital on August 25 against price-hike and policies of the government.

Speaking at a news conference here, Jamaat-e-Islami secretary general Ameerul Azeem said the country was facing worst crises on all fronts. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had badly failed to deliver and the situation was worsening day by day, he added.

Accompanied by JI district president Atiqur Rahman and others, he said that none of the promises and claims made by the PTI before the government could be fulfilled during their one year stay in power. “The PTI leaders have taken a big U-turn on all their claims and promises,” he added. He said the life of people had become difficult owing to the unbearable hike in the prices of daily use items. He said no such policy could be adopted to overcome the internal mess in the country, and the government has badly failed on external front. He said that all the political forces had failed to deliver and only the Jamaat-e-Islami can steer the country out of the prevailing crises.