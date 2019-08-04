Tributes pour in for police martyrs

LAHORE: Inspector General Police, Punjab, Captain (r) Arif Nawaz Khan has said martyrdom is a special blessing of Allah granted only to a selected few. As many as 1,492 martyrs of Punjab Police are the proof that officials and officers of the force consider martyrdom an honour while protecting lives and properties of the public, the IG said while addressing a ceremony on Police Martyrs’ Day at Alhamra Art Centre, The Mall.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar, provincial health minister, police officers, the families of police martyrs, religious scholars, lawyers, teachers, civil society members and notables from every walk of life participated in the ceremony.

The Punjab governor paid tributes to the martyrs. Cabinet Committee on Law and Order member Colonel (r) Hashim Dogar in his address said that police had played a pivotal role in maintaining law and order in society and their efforts to combat terrorism were appreciable. He said the whole Punjab Cabinet was standing side by side with police force to address the issues of families of police martyrs. He said that all possible steps would be taken for the housing, education of children and health of martyrs’ families.

Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar paid tributes to the martyrs, saying that the nations who remembered their martyrs always excelled and the events like Police Martyrs’ Day should be part of the national calendar. He said martyr package/privileges will be further increased upon stability in economy.

Children of martyrs presented national songs and delivered speeches. Fatiha was offered for the martyrs. The IG met the families of martyrs and listened to their problems and distributed special gifts among the children of martyrs.

Police Martyrs’ Day started with Fateha Khwani for the martyrs after Fajar prayers. A floral wreath was laid by IG at Martyrs’ Monument in Qila Gujar Singh Police Lines. Lahore DIG Operations Ashfaq Ahmad Khan, DIG Investigation Inam Waheed and other senior officers were also present.

The DIG Operations visited the graves of martyred officers and laid floral wreaths on their graves. He also visited the houses of two martyred cops, Ghulam Murtaza and Ali Raza and offered Fateha. He said that 1,500 officers and jawans of the Punjab Police and 311 officers and jawans of Lahore Police laid their lives in the line of duty.

The chef traffic officer visited the grave of martyred Captain ® Syed Ahmad Mobin and laid a floral wreaths on his grave. A smartly-turned-out contingent also presented salute to the martyred officer. Lady traffic police also took out a procession on bikes from Faisal Chowk which culminated near Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

Events across all districts police lines were also held and the families of martyrs participated as chief guests in the events. Senior officers in their respective districts visited the graves of martyrs, offered Fateha and laid floral wreaths while RPOs and DPOs specially invited the families of martyrs and paid tributes to the martyrs.