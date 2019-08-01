close
Fri Aug 02, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
August 2, 2019

Man tortures wife

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
August 2, 2019

LAHORE:A man allegedly subjected his wife to torture with the abetment of his brothers in the Mustafa Town police limits on Thursday. The victim identified as Kainat was removed to Jinnah Hospital. She told police that her husband had already contracted two marriages and used to torture her.

dies: A 24-year-old man died under ambiguous circumstances in the Quaid-e-Azam industrial area on Thursday. The victim has been identified as Hasnain, a resident of Faisalabad. Police said he worked in a local factory. On the day of the incident, his condition went critical. He was rushed to hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore