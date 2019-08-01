NAB briefed on delay in LDA project

LAHORE: A delegation comprising officials from Lahore Development Authority and Cooperative Department under the supervision of LDA Director General Usman Moazzam Thursday briefed Director General, National Accountability Bureau, about reasons for undue delay in LDA Avenue-I Project. The briefing was called to address the issues and reservations being brought forwarded by all stakeholders and draw solutions for them under law so that the much delayed project may be completed without causing further delay and resultantly the general public may be able to get benefit. Briefing about the project, LDA DG stated that LDA Avenue-I Project covers an area of around 17,771-kanal whereas five different housing societies owing 3,200-kanal land had been demonstrating resistance in transferring of land into mega project for which role of NAB Lahore was required for settlement. He stated that LDA was offering plots for balloting to all stakeholders over 30 percent ratio as defined in the law. During briefing, representatives from housing societies explained their reservations for attaching their lands into LDA’s mega project. After listening to the stipulations of all stakeholders, DG NAB Lahore called administration of Chiniot Cooperative Housing Society next week for briefing as the Society admin had failed to develop and deliver plots to the people since 1987, whereas, Mumtaz Housing Society and Board of Revenue Cooperative Housing Society officials had been directed to adjust their existing issues with LDA within 15 days as per law.

The DG instructed LDA officials for providing Islamic Research Scholars Cooperative Housing Society administration with complete balloting plan and the later would re-submit the same to LDA within 15 days after taking approval from all board members. Addressing the LDA officials, DG NAB Lahore advised that complete balloting plans should be handed over to all Societies concerned. He stated that each and every legal work must be kept going without any interruption and LDA was responsible to keep NAB informed with every decision taken regarding LDA Avenue-I Project.

uplift schemes: The Punjab government on Thursday approved six development schemes at an estimated cost of Rs 14.10 billion. The schemes are: Punjab Non-Formal Education Project (Revised) at a cost of Rs 8.488 billion, Taleem Sab Kay Liay (Revised) at a cost of Rs. 628.519 million, Establishment including Civil Works, Procurement, Installation and Maintenance of 12 Permanent Weigh Stations and 36 Mobile Weigh Stations under Axle Load Management Regime in Punjab (Revised) at a cost of Rs. 766.390 million, Project Readiness Financing (PRF) of Punjab Water Resources Management (PC-II) at a cost of Rs 919.020 million, Construction of River Training Works on Indus River for Protection of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Hakla Bridge, Mianwali District at a cost of Rs 2761.547 million and Disaster and Climate Resilience Improvement Project (DCRIP) PDMA Component, Sub Project: Procurement for Capacity Enhancement of PDMA and Twenty DDMAs, Punjab, at a cost of Rs. 543.680 million.