‘Water flow in rivers being monitored’

LALAMUSA: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Khurram Shahzad Thursday said water flow in rivers and drains was being monitored.

Talking to reporters during his visit to village Alipur Sharki, the DC said all relevant departments were alerted to deal with any situation. He reviewed the flood situation in the area and issued directions to relevant officials to address the problems of the locals.

The DC said Rescue-1122 had set up four different sectors to deal with emergency situations where the boats have also been delivered. He said heavy rains had damaged roads in several areas and now the relevant authorities had been asked to repair them.