Coco makes winning return to WTA Tour

LOS ANGELES: American Coco Vandeweghe made a winning return to the WTA tour Monday, beating Marie Bouzkova 6-2, 6-4 in the first round in San Jose.
It was her first match in 10 months.Vandeweghe, once ranked as high as ninth in the world, hadn’t played a WTA singles match since falling in the first round of the China Open last September, having been slowed for much of 2018 by a nagging ankle injury that was followed by a foot injury.While she missed the first edition of the tournament in San Jose last year, Vandeweghe was a two-time finalist in the event’s previous incarnation inStanford.Vandeweghe earned a second-round meeting with second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus.
