U-23 volleyball team leaves for Myanmar today

LAHORE: Pakistan U-23 volleyball team will leave for Myanmar on Wednesday (today) to take part in the 3rd Asian Men’s Under-23 Volleyball Championship being played from August 3-11 in Nay Pyi Taw.

The 16-member squad consists of 12 players and four officials, said a spokesman of the PVF here.Fahad Raza will lead the side whose other members are: M Waseem, Abdullah, Murad Khan, Ahmed Nazir, M Hammad, Zarnab Khan, Anwar Khan, Adnan Khan, Hamid Yazman, Nadeem Khan and Usman Farhyad Ali.

South Korean coach Kyounghoon Kim is accompanying the team as head coach. The other team officials are: Nasir Mehmood (Manager), Kyounghoon Kim (Head Coach), Mazhar Hassan Hussain (Assistant Coach) and M Akbar Ali (Assistant Coach).

Pakistan has been placed in Group C with Qatar, Bahrain and Chinese Taipei. Hosts Myanmar,Sri Lanka, Australia and Hong Kong are in Group A, Japan, Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia and Vietnam are in Group C, while Thailand, China, India and New Zealand in Group D.

Chairman, PVF, Ch Yaqoob is hopeful about his team’s prospects in the continental event as the South Korean coach had been training the squad well.