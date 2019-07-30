close
Wed Jul 31, 2019
July 31, 2019

Air Commodore Syed Ahmer Raza made PAF spokesperson

Karachi

 
July 31, 2019

Air Commodore Syed Ahmer Raza has been appointed the official spokesperson of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF), said a press release issued on Tuesday.

Air Commodore Raza was commissioned in the GD (P) Branch of Pakistan Air Force in June, 1994. During his career, he has commanded a Flying Squadron and a Support Wing. In his staff appointments, he has served as Staff Operations Officer at an operational base and Member Operations at the Establishment Review Board, Air Headquarters, Islamabad.

He is a qualified flying instructor and has served as instructor pilot at the Primary Flying Training Wing, PAF Academy Asghar Khan. He is a graduate of the PAF Air War College and the Malaysian Armed Forces Staff College. In recognition of his outstanding service and thorough professionalism, he has been awarded Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military).

