Air Commodore Syed Ahmer Raza made PAF spokesperson

Air Commodore Syed Ahmer Raza has been appointed the official spokesperson of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF), said a press release issued on Tuesday.

Air Commodore Raza was commissioned in the GD (P) Branch of Pakistan Air Force in June, 1994. During his career, he has commanded a Flying Squadron and a Support Wing. In his staff appointments, he has served as Staff Operations Officer at an operational base and Member Operations at the Establishment Review Board, Air Headquarters, Islamabad.

He is a qualified flying instructor and has served as instructor pilot at the Primary Flying Training Wing, PAF Academy Asghar Khan. He is a graduate of the PAF Air War College and the Malaysian Armed Forces Staff College. In recognition of his outstanding service and thorough professionalism, he has been awarded Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military).