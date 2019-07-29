Role of pharmacists in health sector highlighted

ABBOTTABAD: Speakers here on Monday said that pharmacy played a vital role in the improvement of healthcare facilities.

They were speaking at a two-day “Ist National Conference on Current Updates in Pharmacy Profession and Research at Comsats University Abbottabad campus.

More than 50 scientists and research scholars from all over the country attended the conference. Speaking on the occasion as chief guest, Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Amir Afaq quoted the example of the US where pharmacists played a key role in the diagnosis of the diseases.

He said the pharmacists in the US had found simple and accurate ways to treat the patients through the latest research.

The official said that in Pakistan too, the pharmacists played a significant role in the health sector.

He said that pharmacy played an important role in the development of new drugs. Professor Dr Taous Khan, Chairman of Pharmacy Department at Comsats University, in his welcome address spoke at length about the role of pharmacists and said that country was lacking behind in this important sector.

However, he said that the time had come to benefits from this field for the betterment of society.

He added that the aim to hold the event was to bring together eminent pharmacy professionals, scientists, researchers and entrepreneurs from academia, industries, hospitals and health ministry to discuss and implement the latest changes in the field.

Dr Abdul Jabbar Shah, head of the Pharmacy Department in his presentation underlined the importance of academia and healthcare institutions.

He told the conference that a joint strategy would be made to overcome the challenges being faced by pharmacists and it would cover all areas namely pharmacology and therapeutics, pharmaceutical chemistry, pharmacy practice and clinical pharmacy and pharmaceutics and industrial pharmacy.

Dr Arshad Pervez, Director, Comsats University Abbottabad campus, said that keeping in view the importance of the department, the management was giving importance to the growing trends in this field.

He said that the Pharmacy Department had been updated with the latest labs and induction of highly qualified faculty to impart quality education to the students.

The director added that students and faculty members were provided research facilities with the practical implementation of the latest and most modern research work.