Customs officials foil auto parts’ smuggling bid

The Pakistan Customs on Friday foiled a smuggling bid of imported auto parts. According to a spokesperson, officials of the Pakistan Customs intercepted a TP container at Karachi International Container Terminal destined for the Islamabad Dry Port and transported by Bonded Carrier ZS Logistics (Pvt) Limited. The container was declared as used auto parts imported from the UAE by the Usman Trading Company (NTN 7958673).

A detailed examination had resulted in the recovery of 2,350 kilogrammes of assorted perfumes and 12 units of used Suzuki pickups in dismantled condition, assorted models from 1990 to 1998. The spokesperson said that used auto parts comprising 76 pieces of 3/4 cylinder petrol and diesel engines. The value of offending goods was Rs11,394,431, including duties and taxes.