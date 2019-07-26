close
Sat Jul 27, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 27, 2019

Customs officials foil auto parts’ smuggling bid

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
July 27, 2019

The Pakistan Customs on Friday foiled a smuggling bid of imported auto parts. According to a spokesperson, officials of the Pakistan Customs intercepted a TP container at Karachi International Container Terminal destined for the Islamabad Dry Port and transported by Bonded Carrier ZS Logistics (Pvt) Limited. The container was declared as used auto parts imported from the UAE by the Usman Trading Company (NTN 7958673).

A detailed examination had resulted in the recovery of 2,350 kilogrammes of assorted perfumes and 12 units of used Suzuki pickups in dismantled condition, assorted models from 1990 to 1998. The spokesperson said that used auto parts comprising 76 pieces of 3/4 cylinder petrol and diesel engines. The value of offending goods was Rs11,394,431, including duties and taxes.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Karachi