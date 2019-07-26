close
Sat Jul 27, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 27, 2019

Three killed in CNG filling station explosion

National

July 27, 2019

CHARSADDA: Three people, including a baby girl, were killed and seven others injured in an explosion at a CNG filling station in Sardaryab area on Friday, official sources said.

The sources said the family of one Shifarash Khan was heading to Swabi from Charsadda and stopped the car at a CNG filling station for refuelling.

An explosion took place during the refuelling.

Yasmin and Nasreen, and baby girl Hawla died on the spot while driver Mir Bahadur, other children including Khalida, Shamia, Shazia, Hussain, Khadija and Suman were wounded.

The dead and injured were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Charsadda.

