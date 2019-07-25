Activists of PPP, PML-N, JUI-F observe Black Day

MULTAN: Activists of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F and other parties Thursday observed the Black Day against the government on the appeal of the All Parties Conference and demanded dissolution of assemblies.

The political workers took out different rallies and gathered at Kutchery chowk where they staged a sit-in. A large number of lawyers also joined the sit-in.

PPP leaders Khawaja Rizwan Alam, Malik Nasim Laber, Rais Qureshi and others arranged a rally and joined sit-in. Addressing the rally, Rizwan the PTI-led government had failed to fulfill its popular promises.

He accused the rulers of bringing the country to the verge of economic collapse. He said the world is not taking the statements of Prime Minister Imran Khan seriously.

Activists of JUI-F took out the rally from Jamia Qasimul Aloom Kutchery Road under the leadership of JUI-F Multan district Amir Maulana Muhammad Ayazul Haq Qasmi.

The JUI-F leaders Maulana Qari Tahseen, Maulana Muhammad Qasim Jami, Maulana Habibur Rehman Akbar, Mian Jamshid Ajmal and others also attended the rally. Ayazul Haq said the people were expecting major relief but the incumbent government was ignoring demands of the people. PML-N Multan district information secretary Rao Ibrar said Imran Khan during his election campaign had promised of creating job opportunities, providing quality health and education facilities, bringing down the prices of petroleum, gas and electricity and essential commodities, but nothing was done.

The speakers said the PTI-led government had mishandled the economic situation of the country and the PM should dissolve the assemblies.