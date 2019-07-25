Train to the future

Providing comfortable, affordable and cheap public transport to the citizens of a nation is one of the responsibilities of the government. By inaugurating the Mianwali-Lahore train service, the PM and the railway minister have done a great service to the people of Mianwali. Almost a decade and a half ago, the Mianwali-Lahore train was suspended for reasons unknown due to which the private transport mafia monopolized the transport sector and started scamming the unwilling masses with exorbitant prices. The sole purpose of private transport service providers is to grow their own business by hook or by crook.

In this age of inflation when the price of every commodity is sky-rocketing, the provision of cheap travelling facilities is a breath of fresh air in a suffocating environment. However, owing to the lack of proper infrastructure and human faults, a number of devastating train accidents have occurred recently making people reluctant to travel by train. To provide safe journeys] to the people and to restore their confidence in Pakistan Railways, the railway minister will have to find ways to fix these issues as well as the unreliable train schedule.

Muhammad F Nawrha

Mianwali