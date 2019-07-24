close
Thu Jul 25, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 25, 2019

Mother, son suffocate to death

Karachi

A middle-aged woman and her son suffocated to death in their house in Iqbal Colony on Wednesday. Their bodies were transferred to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre after the locals informed the police helpline about them.

The deceased were identified as 55-year-old Razia Saleem and her 34-year-old son Aleem Saleem. The victims’ relatives told the police that the two had been living together after the woman had been left widowed and her son divorced.

Mehmoodabad SHO Ejaz Pathan said the police had to break into the house because the door was locked from the inside. He added that the deceased had suffocated about three days ago due to smoke from their generator.

