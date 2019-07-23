close
Wed Jul 24, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 24, 2019

Mureed Abbas murder: suspect remanded in judicial custody

National

KARACHI: The nvestigation DHA double murder case suffered a setback on Tuesday when the suspect Atif Zaman refused to give a confessional statement before the judicial magistrate. He was subsequently sent to prison following the court appearance.

Zaman had allegedly killed his business partners, anchorperson Mureed Abbas and Khizar Hayat, over a monetary dispute at a restaurant in the Defence Housing Authority on July 9 and allegedly tried to commit suicide later.

Police had told the court that the suspect under treatment at a private hospital wanted to voluntarily confess to the crime. The court allowed the police to present him.

