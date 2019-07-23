Man electrocuted in Lower Mall factory

LAHORE A 30-year-old man was electrocuted in a factory in the Lower Mall area on Tuesday.

The victim identified as Muhammad Maqsood hailed from Depalpur and worked in a factory. On the day of the incident, he was switching on a fan when he suffered a severe electric shock, resulting into his death. Police removed the body to morgue.

Youth dies: A youth who had shot himself after wounding a girl in her house at Baghbanpura the other day succumbed to his wounds on Tuesday.

The youth namely Naeem had made his forced entry into the house of the girl and wounded her. Later he shot himself and was wounded. He died on Tuesday. The girl was admitted to hospital where her condition was stated to be stable. He had held grudge against the girl upon refusing his proposal.

Two held: Shahdara investigation police arrested two persons on charges of kidnapping and killing their friend.

The arrested persons, Imran and Ali Hssan, had allegedly kidnapped Malik Tahir of the Sanda area a month back, killed him and dumped his body in the Ravi River near Suggian. The body was fished out at Head Balloki. The accused had nursed grudge against the victim over a minor issue.

The murderers along with the victim's family also made efforts to locate him so that police could not have a suspicion of their involvement in the crime.

Two bodies found: A man was found dead near Old Ravi Bridge on Tuesday.

The man, yet to be identified, was an addict, police claimed and suspected he might have died of an overdose of drugs. The body was spotted by passersby.

Meanwhile, a man was found dead at Chuburji Roundabout. Police removed the bodies to morgue.

accidents: At least nine people were killed and 915 injured in different road accidents across Punjab during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue 1122 responded to 820 road accidents in all the 36 districts of the province during the last 24 hours. As many as 540 badly injured victims were removed to hospitals and 375 victims sustaining minor injuries were given first aid by the rescue medical teams.

British officer: The country head of British National Crime Agency visited Central Police Office and thanked the inspector general of police, Punjab, for arresting an international criminal who was at large for the last six years.

The British dignitary and the IG presented shields to Nankana Sahib former DPO Naveed Ahmad and Constable Sikandar Hayat for arresting the convicted absconder, Chaudhry Akhlaq Hussain from Sangla Hill. The arrested person was convicted in child abuse cases in Britain. He was awarded 18 years imprisonment in the cases in Britain but he succeeded in fleeing Britain. He was hiding in Pakistan for the many years. Punjab Police arrested him and handed him over to FIA police.