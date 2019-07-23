Fire damages shopping mall in Gulshan

A fire broke out in the food court of a shopping mall in the Gulshan-e-Iqbal area within the limits of the Sharea Faisal police station.

The incident occurred near Jauhar Morr. According to a spokesperson for the fire brigade, the fire spread rapidly and two fire tenders were immediately despatched to douse the flames.

Shoppers at the mall panicked when heavy smoke filled the mall. It took one-and-a-half hour for the firefighters to control the flames.

The spokesperson explained that the fire started in one of the kitchens in the food court on the fourth floor of the mall, and it damaged the kitchen, two shops and the food court.

In total, four fire tenders and a snorkel participated in the extinguishing work, the spokesperson said, adding that during this process, the windowpanes of the mall also had to be broken in order to let the smoke escape from the building.

Fire brigade officials said a survey would be conducted to ascertain whether the mall had fire exits and an adequate extinguishing system.

Police officials also arrived at the site and assisted the fire brigade in extinguishing the fire. They claimed to have not found any criminal act in the incident.