Army survive PFF Tigers scare in Challenge CupBy our correspondent

KARACHI: Two-time Premier League winners Army survived a scare when they overcame PFF Tigers 1-0 in their Group C opener of the National Football Challenge Cup 2019 at the Tehmas Khan Football Stadium in Peshawar on Monday.

Mohammad Jameel hit the winner in the 90th minute.

“We missed a bundle of goals,” Army’s goalkeeping coach Jaffar Khan told ‘The News’.

However, he was quick to add that it was the first game and they would work on weak areas before their next outing.

“Definitely it’s not good to miss such chances. We will work over finishing and hopefully the boys will not repeat their mistakes in the next game,” Jaffar said.

He said that their team was a blend of youth and experience. He added they were looking to form a formidable side for future events.

Meanwhile, on Sunday night in a Group B match at the same venue, Navy overpowered Pakistan Television 2-0. Both the goals came in the second half. Adeel Ahmed provided a solid start to Navy in the 66th minute. In the 89th minute Abdul Rehman’s drive from close range went into the net that sealed a comfortable win for Navy.

Navy’s coach Mohammad Ramzan was happy with his team’s glorious win. “The boys lived up to the expectations,” he told this correspondent. “Before the event we inducted four players and that has strengthened the squad. We hope to qualify for the knock-out stage,” Ramzan said.

He was happy with the environment in Peshawar for the event. “Here environment is fairly good. It is a bit hot here but the match under floodlights is always good as the weather turns better in the evening,” Ramzan said.

He also appreciated the crowd. “The crowd puts life in the event,” the coach said.

The 15-outfit event is being organised by Ashfaq Hussain Shah-led Pakistan Football Federation (PFF).

Former Premier League winners K-Electric are the only major side not playing because of “budgetary issues”. This is the first time that the Challenge Cup is being held in Peshawar.