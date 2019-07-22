Hopeless helpers

The Pakistan Citizens Portal App has been not been functioning for the past week. Due to some technical issue it has just been showing the message, ‘server is not responding.’ My personal experience has been quite dismal. It takes at least three complaints from multiple people for anything to be done at all. The concerned authorities are slow to respond or even give credible solutions. They refuse to resolve genuine complaints and close them repeatedly.

Filing a complaint due to non-resolution of issues gets you declared a habitual complainant. There is no effective internal accountability of the Punjab Police and this system is simply another way to hide their own inefficiencies, corruption and misconduct.

Tanweer A Haral

Lahore