CS inaugurates complaint cell at Sindh Secretariat

Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah inaugurated a complaint cell at the Sindh Secretariat on Monday. Speaking during the inaugural ceremony, the CS said that the public as well as government officials can now submit their complaints directly, and all the complaints will be resolved in the shortest possible time.

Shah said the Prime Minister’s Secretariat and the Sindh Chief Minister’s Secretariat have also established their complaint cells. “This complaint cell will also be beneficial for the resolution of the matters related to the Sindh Secretariat and the offices concerned.”

The CS said the provincial government has formulated a strategy to cope with the problems being faced by the masses, and to provide them with amicable solutions to their problems.

He directed all the focal persons of all the provincial departments to focus on resolving the problems of the masses on priority basis so that the people can get justice on time.

He said the performance of the officers will be observed from this complaint cell. “The number of the complaints solved by the officers will be highlighted in their annual confidential reports and performance evaluation reports.”

He also said he will personally monitor the complaint cell, adding that all the officers have been directed to resolve complaints within 15 days, and that monthly review meetings will be conducted.

Replying to a question regarding the pressure of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on the provincial officers, the CS said that there is no pressure, all the agencies are working in accordance with the law and the NAB chairman has assured the officers that action is being taken only against corrupt elements.

Deputy Secretary Ameer Fazal Ghumro, the complaint cell’s incharge, told the media that a proper computerised mechanism is in place to manage everything from receiving the complaints to their resolution.

Ghumro said that there is an elaborated manual guide for the applicants so that they can submit their applications in a proper manner. He advised all the applicants to drop their complaints in the complaint boxes installed at the gates of the Sindh Secretariat.

“After screening and scanning the application, it will be sent to the relevant officer and the applicant will also receive an SMS with a tracking number.”

He said that job applications and cases that have already been taken to courts or are under investigation by an agency will not be entertained through the chief secretary’s complaint cell.