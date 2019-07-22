Man, woman electrocuted to death

A man and a woman were electrocuted to death in different parts of the city on Monday, according to police officials.

A man was electrocuted to death at his house in the Bengali Para locality while installing a ceiling fan. He was taken to a nearby private hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

He was later identified as 30-year-old Ghulamullah, son of Mukhtiar. Upon receiving the news, his family took his body away without completing the medico-legal formalities.

Separately, a woman was electrocuted to death while doing electrical work at her house in Mangi Goth, which falls under the Manghopir police station’s jurisdiction.

After the incident took place, her body was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for a post-mortem examination. She was later identified as 35-year-old Gul Banu, wife of Feroz. Her family took her body away without completing the medico-legal formalities.