Upgraded ISPA Observatory to be inaugurated today

The Institute of Space and Planetary Astrophysics (ISPA) at the University of Karachi will hold an inaugural ceremony of the installation of a new 16-inch telescope at the ISPA Observatory at 5pm on Monday, ISPA Director Prof Dr Muhammad Jawed Iqbal announced on Sunday.

Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco) Chairman Maj Gen Amir Nadeem and KU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi will jointly inaugurate the project.

The upgrade, the automation of the dome, the fixing of the 16-inch Meade telescope and the renovation of the observatory building were carried out by Suparco. All the expenses of the project were also borne by Suparco.

Dr Iqbal said that Suparco and ISPA have signed an MoU for upgrading the existing astronomical observatory of the university, equipping it with a larger modern telescope compared to the existing one.

He said that the main objective of this programme is to undertake collaborative research studies and student projects between Suparco and ISPA.

The upgraded astronomical observatory will also support space awareness and education programmes for students, the public and the media, he added.