Sun Jul 21, 2019
Sohail Khan
July 21, 2019

Another plea filed with SC in judge video scandal

National

Sohail Khan
July 21, 2019

ISLAMABAD: A resident of Multan has moved the Supreme Court, requesting to become a party in the petitions, seeking an inquiry in a controversial leaked video regarding judge Arshad Malik.

Malik Waqar Ahmed has filed an application in the apex court praying to allow him to be pleaded as necessary party in the said case. He submitted that the mastermind of the video Mian Tariq Mahmood in order to tarnish the character of the judge and put the integrity of judicial system into question allegedly blackmailed the said judge.

On July 16, the Supreme Court sought assistance of the Attorney General for Pakistan in the identical constitutional petitions, seeking an inquiry into the controversial video of Arshad Malik, leaked by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), and issued him notice for July 23. A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa and comprising Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and Justice Umar Ata Bandyal heard three petitions seeking inquiry into the video involving Arshad Malik. On July 06, the PML-N Vice President Maryam Safdar in a press conference in Lahore along with senior leaders of the party leaked a controversial video of Arshad Malik in which he was purportedly heard saying that he was blackmailed into convicting former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

