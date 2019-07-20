close
Sun Jul 21, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 21, 2019

DHA double murder case: Court seeks medico-legal report on suspect’s condition

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 21, 2019

KARACHI: A judicial magistrate on Saturday extended the physical remand of the suspected killer in the DHA double murder case for three more days besides seeking a medico-legal report of his condition.

Atif Zaman allegedly killed his business partners, anchorperson Mureed Abbas and contractor Khizar Hayat, over a monetary dispute in DHA on July 9. He later tried to commit suicide by shooting himself in the torso at his apartment.

Zaman’s uncle, Ashfaq Tanoli, appeared before District South Judicial Magistrate V Abdur Raqeeb Tunio, and pledged to pay the outstanding bills of the private hospital for his nephew. He asked the court to allow him and another relative to meet the suspect, which the judge approved. At a previous hearing, the police had moved an application in the court seeking permission to transfer the suspect from the private hospital to a public health facility. The investigation officer said the hospital had given him a notice over the suspect’s unpaid bills. The judge sought a medico-legal report of the suspect’s condition. Meanwhile, the court also directed the IO to produce the suspect on Monday. Three FIRs was registered against Zaman under sections 302 (premeditated murder) and 325 (attempt to commit suicide) of the Pakistan Penal Code 1860 and section 23(1)(a) of the Sindh Arms Act 2013 at the Darakhshan police station.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan