Peace talks

Our PM and chief of the army are due to meet the president of the US, in hopes of mending international relations and fixing the history of mistrust between our nations. If we hope to end the prolonged-Afghan conflict then we need to cooperate. However, Pakistan is facing a serious economic crisis as well which makes negotiations difficult.

Significant progress has been made in the Taliban-US talks in Doha and terms of the lasting peace agreement are in the final stage. I believe that this could have not been possible without Pakistan’s support. I hope that we can prevail in such difficult times and hopefully also earn some more investors.

Aamir K Wagan, Larkana