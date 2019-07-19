PM asks Firdous to unmask anti-govt propaganda

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday directed the information ministry to ensure flow of accurate information to the masses in cooperation with the media besides playing more effective role in unmasking the negative propaganda against the government.

He said this while talking to Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan, who called on him here. Imran Khan said strengthening the tradition of accountability in the public sector organisations was an important component of the government's reforms agenda.

He emphasised that different departments of the information ministry be made more proactive to ensure access of information to the people and to effectively highlight the government's reforms agenda.

He said the government had introduced unprecedented reforms in social, economic and administrative sectors over the last 10 months, which needed to be projected more effectively. Imran pointed out that the PTI had formed the government in a difficult situation and took difficult decisions for economic stability in the greater interest of the country.

He said, “Despite a difficult economic situation, we took steps to protect the vulnerable and weak segments of the society keeping in view the model of State of Madina. Ehsaas programme, construction of Panah Gahs, housing project and other welfare measures are practical steps towards fulfillment of the promises made with the people”.

The Information Ministry, he emphasised, had an important role to play in highlighting the steps taken in the interest of the people and the country. Secretary Information Zahida Parveen, Principal Information Officer Tahir Khushnood and other senior officials were present.