‘Khaqan’s arrest political victimisation’

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter, has termed the arrest of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi victimisation of the political leadership. In a statement, the party’s provincial spokesman Ikhtiar Wali said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has been turned into ‘youth wing’ of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The NAB actions are forcing the people into civil disobedience, he added.

Meanwhile, PML-N provincial president Engr Amir Muqam asked the party workers to go to Islamabad for expressing solidarity with the party vice-president Maryam Nawaz on the occasion of her appearance in accountability court today (Friday).

In a press statement, he demanded the withdrawal of the notice to Maryam Nawaz and said the video scandal of accountability court judge Arshad Malik had defamed Pakistan in the comity of nations. He believed there was no legal and moral justification for keeping former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in jail after unearthing of the notorious scandal. Muqam said that “fake” cases against Nawaz Sharif and other political leaders should be withdrawn forthwith and they should be freed.