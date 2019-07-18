Bagga to perform at Pakistan’s I-Day event

LAHORE: Sahir Ali Bagga, internationally renowned Pakistani singer, music director and composer from Lahore, who composes music for Lollywood and other independent singers, will be enthralling the Pakistanis living in Danish Capital, Copenhagen, on the Pakistan’s Independence Day.

Sahir, who has recently composed music for the Pakistani movie, Zinda Bhaag and has shot to fame for his heart warming patriotic song “Hr Dil Ki Awaaz”, will be the main attraction at the grand Independence Day event being organised by the Pakistani community in the Danish capital.

The event has been planned by Rana Amir’s event management company ‘GNF Events’. It is pertinent to note that the Independence Day mega event, which is supposed to be held on every 14th August to celebrate our blessed country’s birth, is being held on 17th August. Sahir Ail Bagga and Rana Amir will be entertaining not only Pakistanis but thousands of the local Danish community members.