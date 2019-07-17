close
Thu Jul 18, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 18, 2019

Raja also questions boundaries rule

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
July 18, 2019

LAHORE: Former Pakistan captain-turned-cricket commentator Ramiz Raja has questioned the International Cricket Council (ICC) ‘boundaries rule’ after England were adjudged the champions of ICC World Cup 2019 on the basis of more boundaries hit against New Zealand in the final.

“I believe that judging the outcome of the match on the basis of the number of boundaries hit is a joke. People didn’t even know that this rule would be used in this World Cup, because it was almost an impossible chance that the result of the finals would be decided on boundaries,” said Raja.

The cricket pundit was of the view that fall of wickets was a much better rule, as it can judge the performance of the team more precisely. “The fall of wickets is a much better rule instead, who is going to keep in mind that they have to hit more boundaries in their innings then their opposition in order to win match, so this rule is absolutely useless,” he said.

England were crowned as the latest champions of world cricket after they managed to beat the New Zealanders in one heck of a World Cup final, after the match ended in a tie at the historic Lord’s on Sunday.

