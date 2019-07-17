close
Wed Jul 17, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 18, 2019

Medics directed to be polite with patients

Lahore

LAHORE: Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute & Ameer Uddin Medical College Prof Dr Sardar Mohammad Alfarid Zafar has visited emergency and other departments of Lahore General Hospital to review the working and standard there.

Talking to the on-duty doctors, nurses and para medical staff there, Principal Prof Mohammad Alfarid Zafar asked them to behave with all the patients and their attendants patiently and discharge their duties efficiently.

He said that patients should be our first priority and should avoid their anger at any cost.Principal also directed that no staff member should leave duties unless the next shift takes over the charge so that no patient could be left unattended.

