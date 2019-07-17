KUBS announces admissions for MBA specialised programme

The Karachi University Business School on Wednesday announced admissions to specialised degree programme 2019 fall intake.

The admissions are available in Masters of Business Administration (18-month and 30-month) in Human Resource Management, Supply Chain Management, Marketing, Islamic Banking and Finance (offered in 18-month only), Finance and Investments, and Project and Industrial Management (offered only in 30-month years), according to a press release issued.

KU’s business school is also offering admissions to the MBA evening Programme (18-month to 30-month programme), Executive MBA evening programme (30-month) and MBA degree pathway programme (18-month and 30-month). The entrance test will be held on August 18.

All MBA programmes are equivalent to MS and are eligible to apply for admission in PhD programme, the statement added. The interested candidates may download and submit the admission form through the varsity’s online portal till August 02 at the UBL Silver Jubilee Gate KU, Campus branch KU, Nazimabad Chowrangi branch and PIDC House branch.