SBCA sets up cell to hear public grievances

The Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) has established a single-window facility cell at their office under the orders of DG Zafar Ahsan.

The purpose of this facility is to cater to the public’s grievances, as senior officers assigned to the cell listen to the peoples’ concerns and carry them forward to the relevant departments of the SBCA. The heads of the departments concerned will take immediate action and try to resolve these issues at the earliest. The introduction of such a facility is also intended to improve the SBCA’s public image. DG Ahsan said that after working at the organisation for so long, he wanted to direct efforts towards improving their reputation, and believes that such a facility will play an important part in doing so.