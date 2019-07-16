FDA and Wasa budget proposals finalised

FAISALABAD: A pre-budget meeting of Development and Finance Committee of the Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) was held here Tuesday.

The committee meeting chaired by Director General FDA Amir Aziz finalised the recommendations and budget proposals for the year 2019/20 for FDA and Wasa. Wasa MD Faqeer Muhammad Chaudhry, representatives of Punjab government, Planning Officer P&D Dr Naveed and others were present in the meeting. Under the recommendations, an amount of Rs 3374.734 million has been allocated for the FDA and Rs 3835.810 million for Wasa for fiscal year 2019/20.

Under the FDA annual development programme, funds of Rs 150 million have been earmarked for construction of sports complex in the FDA city and Rs 30 million for Kashmir underpass, canal service road from Abdullahpur Bridge to Gatwala.

Seven irrigation schemes: The government has sanctioned funds to the tune of Rs 590 million for seven development schemes of the Irrigation Department in Faisalabad zone.

A spokesman for the Irrigation Department said that Rs 300 million would be spent on brick lining of small distributries (rajbahs), Rs 100 million on sewers, Rs 90 million on Mian Jhando mines, Rs 50 million on construction of new flood bund at Qadirabad Barrage, Rs 40 million on construction of offices of SE and SDOs at Farooqabad, Rs 5.8 million for rehabilitation of flood bund of Qadirabad Barrage and Rs 5 million for Kalera flood bund.

The physical work on these schemes would be started after release of funds, he added.

BISE announces paper re-checking schedule: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Faisalabad, has fixed July 30 as last date for applying for re-checking of papers of matriculation annual examinations 2019. According to BISE sources, if any candidate was unsatisfied with his/her result, he/she can apply for re-checking of papers till the end of current month. The forms for the purpose can be downloaded from website www.bisefsd.edu.pk.

Drug trafficker convicted:Additional District and Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal Tarar convicted a drug trafficker involved in a narcotics case of the ANF police station.

According to the prosecution, the ANF team had arrested drug pusher M Saeed and recovered 1.38 kilogram charas from his possession in 2018.

After completing the arguments, the judge awarded 14 months imprisonment to the accused and directed him to pay a fine of Rs 10,000.