ITU to set up institute in Pindi

LAHORE: The Syndicate of Information Technology University (ITU) has approved the establishment of the university’s constituent institute—Institute of Information Technology (IIT) at Rawalpindi.

ITU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Niaz A. Akhtar chaired the meeting while members in attendance included MPA Ms Khadija Umer, MPA Muhammad Kashif, Chairperson Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid, Member HEC Islamabad Dr Naveed A. Malik, Professor KSBL Dr Jawaid A. Ghani, ITU Registrar Zaheer Sarwar, DG PITB Sajid Latif and representatives of Finance and Higher Education Department, government of the Punjab.

The Syndicate also approved ITU’s development and non development budget for financial year 2019-2020. The meeting was told that this year ITU had received 15,000 admission applications for undergraduate and graduate programs. The Syndicate also reviewed and appreciated the progress and quality of various education programs being offered by ITU.

uplift schemes: The Punjab government Tuesday approved three development schemes of urban development and energy sectors at an estimated cost of Rs 14.663 billion. These schemes were approved in the 3rd meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2019-20 presided over the Chairman, P&D, Habib ur Rehman Gilani.

Acting Secretary, P&D, Babar Aman Babar, all members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of departments concerned and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting.

The approved development schemes include Sewerage System from Larech Colony to Gulshan-e-Ravi, Lahore (through Trenchless Technology) (Revised) at the cost of Rs 14,165.000 million, Construction / Widening & Improvement of Dry Port Road from Rahimabad Flyover at Airport Road to Welfare Complex via Chaklala Station and Shell Depot, Rawalpindi (Revised) at the cost of Rs 443.158 million and Feasibility Study Consultancy for Bio Mass based Power Plant Setup near Wheat and Rice Production Area (Revised) at the cost of Rs 55.000 million.

crackdown: Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Muhammad Usman Moazzam has directed for launching a massive crackdown on land grabbers, encroachments, illegal constructions, unlawful commercial activities as well as unapproved housing schemes in the city.

Those involved in such cases have been warned for vacating the state land, removing illegal occupation as well as winding up unlawful commercial activities within 15 days failing which they will have to face stern legal action.

Lahore Development Authority has also decided to launch a massive operation against the structures constructed outside the houseline of streets including ramps, steel fences, gates, illegal extensions of buildings and other encroachments causing hurdles in smooth flow of traffic and pedestrians in its controlled area including private housing schemes as well as LDA’s own housing schemes. The operation will continue till the clearance of the right of way and restoration of original width of roads from all types of hazardous.

Lahore Development Authority has cautioned the encroachers to demolish by themselves all permanent or temporary illegal constructions otherwise demolition expenditure will also be charged from them.

Meanwhile, on directions by the Director General Lahore Development Authority, Muhammad Usman Moazzam, staff of the Estate Management Directorate, Private Housing Schemes of LDA carried out an operation against six illegal housing schemes in Ferozepur Road area on Tuesday.