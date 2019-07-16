Peace talks

Our PM Imran Khan will meet US President Donald Trump on July 22 which is a ray of hope that may resolve the long-festering tensions about Afghanistan through negotiation. It is very frustrating that the US has accused Pakistan of harbouring terrorists and sponsoring terrorism in the region many times. This has resulted in faltering relations with the US and chronically poor ties with India. Pakistan is considered a scapegoat in the ongoing peace process. Astonishingly, the US uses FATF and IMF against Pakistan as a consequence of US failures in Afghanistan.

Our PM should come up with a way to fix the Kashmir dispute with India and insist on finding out a collective solution to the long-lingering controversy as war is not a suitable ingredient in a recipe to promote peace, stability and prosperity in the region.

Mannan Samad

Lahore