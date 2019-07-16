close
Wed Jul 17, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 17, 2019

Blind murder of cop solved

National

Rawalpindi: Rawalpindi Police have solved the blind murder of police constable. The investigation revealed that widow had illicit relations with the victim's nephew who murdered his uncle and faked it out as a dacoity incident. The police investigated victim's wife which led to her confession of the murder. The police have also arrested the main culprit Zahid.

