Tue Jul 16, 2019
July 16, 2019

Tea boy among high-achievers

Lahore

 
July 16, 2019

One of the high achievers, Mubashir Liaqat, who bagged second position in Humanities Group (among boys) comes from a financially challenged background. Sadaqat, his elder brother, said they were two brothers and as their father had passed away, Mubashir besides studying also used to work at his tea stall.

