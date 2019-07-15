71.75pc pass Lahore Board matric exam

LAHORE: Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore on Monday announced the results of Secondary School Certificate (Matric) Annual Examinations 2019, according to which, 71.75 percent of the students passed the examination.

A total of 227,221 candidates had appeared in the exams out of which 163,023 passed. A medal awarding ceremony for the position holders was also held at a hotel on Monday which was presided over by Punjab Higher Education Minister Raja Yasir Humayun Sarfraz and Schools Minister Dr Murad Raas. Lahore BISE Chairman Prof Ch Muhammad Ismail, other officials, high-achievers, their parents and teachers attended the ceremony.

The high achievers besides certificates were awarded gold, silver and bronze medals and Rs20,000, Rs15,000 and Rs10,000 cash for first, second and third positions respectively. The overall topper was also awarded a laptop. The teachers of the high-achievers were also awarded medals on the occasion.

It is pertinent to mention that Lahore Board had announced the names of toppers a day earlier on Sunday according to which overall top position was bagged by Danish Athar who secured 1092 marks out of total 1100 marks.

The overall second position was shared by three students all belonging to private schools who secured 1090 marks each. They included Anoosha Zakaria, Syed Hasan Abbas and Muhammad Affan Amir.

The overall third position was also shared by two students, Saba Iqbal and Saira Hayat who secured 1089 marks each. As per the result gazette, the pass percentage in Science Group, 80.48 percent, was higher that the pass percentage of Humanities Group which stood a 53.18 percent. Speaking at the ceremony, Raja Yasir Humayun said no one tried to introduce reforms in education sector since the creation of Pakistan. British implemented the obsolete education system in Subcontinent as they wanted to get the clerical staff from this region whereas for their own they opted the system which produced cognitive abilities in their students, he added.

Now the PTI government, according to its manifesto, was going to introduce reforms in education system. He said the Punjab government was introducing relative grading system in the compilation of Boards’ examination result. By relative grading, students would focus more on gaining knowledge instead of running after high marks.

The mechanism for paper checking would also be improved, he added. The minister said design of papers would test the cognitive abilities and critical thinking of the students according to international standards. Gradual process of transformation would yield results in coming years, sudden change may cause chaotic situation, he added.

When PTI formed government there were many universities and education boards without their permanent heads, he said, this is first time in history that no post for education boards and VCs lies vacant in Punjab.