KU evening programme admissions announced

Karachi University on Monday announced admissions to the evening programme in more than 50 departments for academic session 2019-20.

KU Registrar Professor Dr Saleem Shahzad said that the admissions to master’s degree programme, one-year diploma and six-month certificate courses had been announced.

He said that interested candidates could download the admission forms and submit the form along with scanned copies of required documents through the varsity’s online admission portal. The processing fee of Rs2,500 could be submitted at UBL Bank, KU branch, and the scanned copy of fee deposit slip should be attached before submitting the online admission form between July 15 to July 24.

In one-year diploma course, admission would be granted in Applied Genetics, Assessment, Counseling, Psychotherapy, Computer, Information Sciences, Contemporary Arabic, Criminology, Industrial and Organization Psychology, Environmental Studies, Functional Arabic, Inclusive Education, Quranic Arabic Language, Sports Administration and Management and Urdu (for foreigners only).

In one-year diploma that leads to a masters degree, admissions would be offered in Audiology and Speech Pathology, Early Childhood Education (weekend programme), Economics and Finance, Human Resource Management, Inclusive Education, Public Administration, Public Policy, Public Administration and Public Policy Analysis, Special Education, Local Government and Administration and Supply Chain Management. He also mentioned that KU was offering six-month course in Microbiology and Gender and Women’s Studies.