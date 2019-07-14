close
July 15, 2019
July 15, 2019

False claims

Newspost

 
July 15, 2019

How contradictory can our politicians be? They vow to follow our forefathers’ visions for Pakistan so that they can get votes, but their deeds don’t match their words. Those who helped form our country believed that without constant struggle nothing worthwhile can be achieved. They believed in tolerance, diversity of opinion, and to work towards peaceful progress and prosperity.

Politicians make false claims that they will make Pakistan a welfare state like it was first imagined. This is the height of hypocrisy compared to what they actually do and the nation is completely fed up with their lies.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad

