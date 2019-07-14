K-IV project delayed due to Sindh govt’s enmity towards Karachi, claims Naqvi

A delegation of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) members of the Sindh Assembly on Sunday visited the site of the K-IV water project where they were briefed about the project by officials of the Frontier Works Organisation.

The delegation was led by Firdous Shamim Naqvi, who is also currently the leader of the opposition in the Sindh Assembly. Other members of the PTI MPAs’ delegation included Bilal Ghaffar, Arsalan Taj, Jamal Siddiqui, Sidra Imran, Ali Aziz, Dr Sanjay, Ramzan Ghanchi, Riaz Haider, and Adeeba Hasan.

After the visit, Naqvi told media persons that water problems of Karachi would be solved soon after the completion of the K-IV scheme as it would bring additional water to the city. He said the PTI had the mandate of the people of Karachi because they voted for it in the last general elections to resolve the civic issues of Karachi, particularly water scarcity. “We have to find a solution to resolve the issues,” he remarked.

He said that the visit to the K-IV project site was very informative and it also exposed blunders committed by the Sindh government while working on the project. Naqvi alleged that the K-IV project was intentionally delayed by the provincial government. “We have to complete the project at every cost and it was delayed because of the Sindh government’s enmity towards Karachi,” The PTI leader maintained.

He added that there should be one channel for the supply of 650 million gallons of water to the city and for this purpose, the channel should be widened.

Support for Sanjrani

Meanwhile, PTI MNA Nusrat Wahid said the opposition parties in the Centre will

miserably fail in their attempt to change the Senate chairperson.

In a statement, she said the Pakistan Peoples Party and other political parties, including the PTI, had voted for Sadiq Sanjrani, who belonged to Balochistan, to elect him as the Senate chairman.

“Sanjrani is performing his duties with total sincerity and honesty in the august house. Either the opposition or any other party person can contribute to the matters of law or on any other issue can contact Sanjrani and he will cooperate at all level and now he is doing the same,” she said.

Wahid said the PTI believed in politics based on principles and would continue its support for the Senate chairman. However, she added that the party would not support Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla as he was working as a personal assistant of former president Asif Ali Zardari and was not at all aware of the rules and regulations.