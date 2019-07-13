close
Sun Jul 14, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 14, 2019

Interchange approved for Hazara Motorway

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
July 14, 2019

MANSEHRA: The district development advisory committee (DDAC) has approved construction of an interchange in Panu Dheri area to link Hazara Motorway with Oghi, Baffa-Pakhal and Darband tehsils of the district. “With the construction of this interchange, people of upper parts of Hazara including Torghar and Kohistan would be able to reach Hazara Motorway without facing traffic mess in the city,” Nawabzada Fareed, the committee chairman, told reporters after a meeting here on Saturday. The meeting was attended, among others, by MPA Babar Saleem Swati, District Police Officer Zaibullah Khan and representatives of National Highway Authority.

Fareed said that people had taken to the streets when Panu Dheri road was cut into two pieces because of the Hazara Motorway but now that issue was settled and an interchange would also be constructed there. He said that owing to the construction of Panu Dheri interchange, the distance and travelling time would also be reduced for a large population.

